Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 634,100 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 597,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ABOS opened at $4.01 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 721,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 679,798 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,206,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $11,033,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,224 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

