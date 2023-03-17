Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Expands By 5.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,840,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 36,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 19,954 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 882,246 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $4,531,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 114,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.