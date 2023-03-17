AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the February 13th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 366,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $19.56 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

About AGNC Investment

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.