Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Up 6.3% in February

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 97.9% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 412,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 203,975 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 54.1% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 207,190 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 33.3% in the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 156.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 330,513 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Aadi Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

