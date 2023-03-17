One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

NYSE:OLP opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a market cap of $475.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.30. One Liberty Properties has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $32.27.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $48,018.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,406,817.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Justin Clair sold 5,137 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $120,719.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,028,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,676 shares of company stock valued at $413,993 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 84.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Further Reading

