Piper Sandler Trims Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price to $20.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QTWO. Robert W. Baird lowered Q2 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Q2 has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,780,067.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,182,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $81,663.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,671 shares of company stock worth $2,810,532. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,200,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 948.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 475,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 192.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 508,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 334,287 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,852,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

