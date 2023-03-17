Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.18.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,834,000 after buying an additional 171,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,508,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,567,000 after purchasing an additional 97,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.