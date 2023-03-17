PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PEP opened at $176.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

