PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE PEP opened at $176.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.78.
PepsiCo Company Profile
Featured Stories
