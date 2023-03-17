Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $95.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 69,000 shares of company stock worth $4,056,680 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

