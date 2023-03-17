StockNews.com Downgrades Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) to Sell

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORA. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

