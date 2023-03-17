StockNews.com Downgrades Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) to Sell

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORA. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.
Ormat Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of ORA stock opened at $83.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48.
Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
About Ormat Technologies
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
