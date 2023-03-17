Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE NOAH opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Noah has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06.
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
