Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $28.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NX opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $665.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $307.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,704 shares of company stock worth $69,012. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

