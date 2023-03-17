Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS.
WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.13.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of WSM opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
