Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.13.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WSM opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.