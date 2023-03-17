Head to Head Review: Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) & Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Detwiler Fenton Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Capital BDC
|$116.72 million
|3.71
|$15.54 million
|$0.49
|28.57
|Detwiler Fenton Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.
Risk and Volatility
Insider & Institutional Ownership
36.6% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Capital BDC
|13.32%
|8.36%
|4.00%
|Detwiler Fenton Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crescent Capital BDC and Detwiler Fenton Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Crescent Capital BDC
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Detwiler Fenton Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.
Summary
Crescent Capital BDC beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
About Detwiler Fenton Group
Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. is a holding company. It operates as a research boutique providing investment research and investment banking services to institutional clients. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
