Head to Head Review: Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) & Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Detwiler Fenton Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $116.72 million 3.71 $15.54 million $0.49 28.57 Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

36.6% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Detwiler Fenton Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 13.32% 8.36% 4.00% Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crescent Capital BDC and Detwiler Fenton Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 3 0 3.00 Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.76%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. is a holding company. It operates as a research boutique providing investment research and investment banking services to institutional clients. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

