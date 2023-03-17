Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) & The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) Head to Head Contrast

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) and The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and The New America High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $37.17 million 4.29 $39.58 million ($1.25) -2.56 The New America High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than The New America High Income Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A The New America High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oxford Square Capital and The New America High Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of The New America High Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Oxford Square Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of The New America High Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and The New America High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital -151.65% 9.05% 4.63% The New America High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The New America High Income Fund has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.1%. The New America High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Oxford Square Capital pays out -33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats The New America High Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e. junk bonds rated BB or lower by S&P or Ba or lower by Moody. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Credit Suisse High Yield Index and the Citigroup 10 Year Treasury Index. The New America High Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 19, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

