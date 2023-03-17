Head to Head Analysis: Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) versus NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Laureate Education has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Laureate Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Laureate Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laureate Education 5.59% 7.06% 3.12% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Laureate Education and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Laureate Education and NaaS Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laureate Education $1.24 billion 1.47 $69.57 million $0.44 26.48 NaaS Technology $32.58 million 1.58 -$38.99 million N/A N/A

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Laureate Education and NaaS Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laureate Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laureate Education currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.76%. Given Laureate Education’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Summary

Laureate Education beats NaaS Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc. engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L. Becker in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology, Inc. operates as an electric vehicle charging service provider. The firm maintains the largest EV charging network in China in terms of the charging volume transacted through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network. The company was founded by Zhen Dai and Yang Wang and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

