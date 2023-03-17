Critical Comparison: Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) versus KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX – Get Rating) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Energy Services and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services 10.26% 11.67% 7.52% KLX Energy Services -0.40% N/A -0.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Superior Energy Services and KLX Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A KLX Energy Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KLX Energy Services has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.14%. Given KLX Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

29.6% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superior Energy Services and KLX Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services $694.68 million N/A $106.60 million N/A N/A KLX Energy Services $781.60 million 0.20 -$3.10 million ($0.63) -20.03

Superior Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLX Energy Services.

Summary

Superior Energy Services beats KLX Energy Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 7, 2020, Superior Energy Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

