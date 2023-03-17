Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,050 ($12.80) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BA. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BAE Systems to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 950 ($11.58) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.43) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,146 ($13.97) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.97) price target on BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,011 ($12.32).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 916.80 ($11.17) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 872.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 830.51. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 941.80 ($11.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The company has a market cap of £28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,787.45, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 16.60 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,294.12%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

