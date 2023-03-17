Financial Comparison: Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) vs. DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) and DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and DFI Retail Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A $1.55 29.32 DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A $0.37 7.65

DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alimentation Couche-Tard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 1 4 0 2.80 DFI Retail Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and DFI Retail Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.06%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than DFI Retail Group.

Dividends

Alimentation Couche-Tard pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DFI Retail Group pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and DFI Retail Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alimentation Couche-Tard beats DFI Retail Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products. The Home Furnishings segment represents the group’s IKEA businesses. The Restaurants segment refers to catering associate, Maxim’s, a Hong Kong restaurant chain. The other Retailing segment composed of department stores, specialty and Do-It-Yourself stores, and Robinsons Retail. The company was founded by Patrick Manson on September 5, 1886 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

