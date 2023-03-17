Costain Group (LON:COST) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 50 ($0.61) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 50.60 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 41.12. The firm has a market cap of £139.19 million, a PE ratio of -2,530.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.44. Costain Group has a 12-month low of GBX 32.10 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 52.93 ($0.65).

In other Costain Group news, insider Kate Rock bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($23,156.61). 21.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

