Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.19) price target on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.29) to GBX 260 ($3.17) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Shore Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 159 ($1.94) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 159 ($1.94) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 213.10 ($2.60).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 154.65 ($1.88) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 151.85 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.60 ($3.44). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 179.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.11. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.95, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.