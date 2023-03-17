Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 350 ($4.27) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GEN. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.51) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Genuit Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEN opened at GBX 266 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 314.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 306.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £662.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,400.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Genuit Group has a 12-month low of GBX 244 ($2.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 542 ($6.61).

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

About Genuit Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,315.79%.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

