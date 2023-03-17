AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £130 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($158.44) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($131.63) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.70) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a £119 ($145.03) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £135 ($164.53) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £118.85 ($144.85).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at £107.98 ($131.60) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £167.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,170.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,275 ($113.04) and a 52 week high of £128.28 ($156.35). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £110.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £107.76.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 162.80 ($1.98) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 13,657.14%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

