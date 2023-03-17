Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 1,500 Price Target for GSK (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,500 ($18.28) price target on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.67) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.40) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,400 ($17.06) target price on GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.17) price objective on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,551.11 ($18.90).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,387 ($16.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,284.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,434.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,403.32. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.79).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,648.15%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.27) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,266.91). In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,594.94 ($14,131.55). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.27) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,266.91). Insiders purchased a total of 2,915 shares of company stock worth $4,160,059 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

