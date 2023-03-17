Glantus (LON:GLAN) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON GLAN opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.84 million and a PE ratio of -150.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. Glantus has a twelve month low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 77.50 ($0.94). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.61.

In other Glantus news, insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($13,711.15). Company insiders own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

