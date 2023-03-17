Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Global Ports Stock Performance

Shares of LON GPH opened at GBX 161.75 ($1.97) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 162.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £101.63 million, a P/E ratio of -365.91, a PEG ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.77. Global Ports has a 1 year low of GBX 70.73 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.24).

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

