Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 135 ($1.65) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on shares of Hays in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 158.75 ($1.93).

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.75 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 132 ($1.61). The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,235.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Hays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

In related news, insider James Hilton acquired 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £20,088 ($24,482.63). 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

