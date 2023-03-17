JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 200

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNG. HSBC increased their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 265 ($3.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank cut M&G to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 218 ($2.66) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 226.86 ($2.76).

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 181.65 ($2.21) on Tuesday. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.90 ($2.80). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 204.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 192.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17. The stock has a market cap of £4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.33, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 6.19%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,174.60%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

