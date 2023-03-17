Harworth Group’s (HWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.95) target price on the stock.

Harworth Group Trading Down 1.7 %

LON:HWG opened at GBX 114 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £368.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.72. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 99 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 189 ($2.30).

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 0.93 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

