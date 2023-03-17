Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.01) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.93) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 190 ($2.32) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.89) to GBX 217 ($2.64) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 216.40 ($2.64).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

