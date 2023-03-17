Jefferies Financial Group Boosts PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 410

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 400 ($4.88) to GBX 410 ($5.00) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAGE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.43) price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.31) price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

PageGroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:PAGE opened at GBX 444 ($5.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. PageGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 356.80 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 521.50 ($6.36). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 459.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 442.56.

PageGroup Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at PageGroup

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.76 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,200.00%.

In related news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 25,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.41), for a total transaction of £111,173.16 ($135,494.41). 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PageGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.