Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ITV. Barclays increased their target price on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ITV to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 97.25 ($1.19).

ITV opened at GBX 81.48 ($0.99) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 814.80, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 96.62 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £2,600.25 ($3,169.10). In other ITV news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £4,945.60 ($6,027.54). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600.25 ($3,169.10). 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

