Financial Contrast: Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air N/A -63.60% -49.23% Pro-Dex 8.64% 16.12% 8.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beyond Air and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Air presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 217.11%. Pro-Dex has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.85%. Given Beyond Air’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and Pro-Dex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 234.49 -$43.18 million ($1.93) -3.51 Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.44 $3.86 million $1.03 16.56

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Beyond Air on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

(Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. It operates under the Beyond Air and Beyond Cancer segments. The firm developed the LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.