PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,347,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $126.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $138.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.