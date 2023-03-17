Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 9th.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

