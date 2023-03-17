Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT at $49.92

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.92.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.59) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Ryanair
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ryanair by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
