Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT at $49.92

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAYGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.59) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ryanair by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $88.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

