Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $112.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

