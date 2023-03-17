Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives $112.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone
Blackstone Price Performance
Blackstone stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.