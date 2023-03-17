Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Target Price at $52.52

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUTU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. CLSA lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.60 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Futu alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,336,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Futu by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Futu by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 362,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Price Performance

About Futu

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Futu has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.