Reviewing Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) & Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Acutus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 7.49 -$24.68 million ($1.02) -9.73 Acutus Medical $17.26 million 1.65 -$117.68 million ($3.10) -0.32

Apollo Endosurgery has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -56.74% -78.73% -32.99% Acutus Medical -545.51% -100.62% -56.07%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apollo Endosurgery and Acutus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 3 0 0 2.00 Acutus Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.81%. Acutus Medical has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Acutus Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Acutus Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas, inadvertent perforation of the GI tract, tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon, the treatment of swallowing disorders, esophageal stent fixation, and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

