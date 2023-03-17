Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE MGA opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 3,219.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.