Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

TH opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target Hospitality

In other news, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,708,090.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,471,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,730,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,637,257. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.