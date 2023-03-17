Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,900 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 584,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Concentrix Stock Performance

CNXC opened at $120.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $204.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.67 and its 200-day moving average is $128.11.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Concentrix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Concentrix by 4.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Concentrix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Concentrix by 40.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Concentrix by 57.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

