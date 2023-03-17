Contrasting SEB (OTC:SEBYF) and Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF)

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) and Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SEB and Breville Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEB N/A N/A N/A Breville Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SEB pays an annual dividend of C$1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Breville Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SEB pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Breville Group pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEB 2 2 1 0 1.80 Breville Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SEB and Breville Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SEB presently has a consensus target price of C$104.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.32%. Breville Group has a consensus target price of C$23.10, suggesting a potential upside of 59.31%. Given Breville Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Breville Group is more favorable than SEB.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of SEB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Breville Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEB and Breville Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEB N/A N/A N/A C$3.49 32.04 Breville Group N/A N/A N/A C$0.37 38.69

SEB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Breville Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Breville Group beats SEB on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc. The company also offers linen, home, and personal care products, such as irons and steam generators, garment steamers, canister vacuum cleaners with or without dust bag, steam and upright vacuum cleaners, vacuum weepers, versatile vacuums, robots, fans, heaters, air treatment appliances, hair care appliances, depilators, electrical beard trimmers, hair clippers, and bathroom scales. In addition, it provides cookware products, such as frying pans, saucepans pots, pressure cookers, bakeware, kitchen utensils, food storage containers, vacuum flasks, thermo mugs, cutlery, and other products. Further, the company offers hotel equipment, crepe and waffle makers, planchas, and grills for professionals. It provides its products under various brands that primarily include Calor, Rowenta, Moulinex, Seb, Tefal, Krups, Lagostina, WMF, Schaerer, Wilbur Curtis, Hepp, Krampouz, Arno, Supor, Imusa, All-Clad, and Silit. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Écully, France.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Ltd. engages in the design and development of small electrical kitchen appliances. It operates through the Global Product and Distribution segments. The Global Product segment sells products designed and developed by Breville that may be sold directly or through third parties and may be branded Breville, Sage or carry a third party brand. The Distribution segment markets products that are designed and developed by a third party which may be sold under a brand owned by the company, like Breville or Kambrook, or may be distributed under a third party brand, like Nespresso. The company was founded on January 11, 1932 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

