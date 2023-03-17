High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in High Tide by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of High Tide by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Trading Up 9.6 %

High Tide stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

About High Tide

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $81.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. Research analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

