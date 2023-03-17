Head to Head Contrast: Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) vs. ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ZeroFox and Zhihu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZeroFox 0 1 1 0 2.50 Zhihu 0 2 1 0 2.33

ZeroFox presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.14%. Zhihu has a consensus target price of $1.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.68%. Given ZeroFox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than Zhihu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

11.4% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of ZeroFox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ZeroFox and Zhihu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZeroFox $117.62 million 0.12 $5.60 million N/A N/A Zhihu $464.38 million 1.60 -$203.82 million ($0.45) -2.58

ZeroFox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu.

Risk and Volatility

ZeroFox has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZeroFox and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZeroFox N/A N/A N/A Zhihu -51.30% -28.62% -21.42%

Summary

ZeroFox beats Zhihu on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

