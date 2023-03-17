Head to Head Contrast: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) vs. Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equitable Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $22.78 million 1.49 $4.59 million N/A N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp $10.06 million 3.28 $1.88 million $0.69 16.68

Equitable Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.4% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A 5.34% 0.50% Mid-Southern Bancorp 18.69% 5.32% 0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Equitable Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Equitable Financial beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiary Equitable Bank, it provides personal and business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Other. Equitable Financial was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, NE.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

