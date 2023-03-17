Contrasting Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) & Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Veris Residential and Simon Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 3 1 0 2.25 Simon Property Group 0 6 5 0 2.45

Veris Residential presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.55%. Simon Property Group has a consensus price target of $130.58, indicating a potential upside of 19.58%. Given Simon Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -14.60% -3.57% -1.21% Simon Property Group 40.43% 60.33% 6.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Veris Residential and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.1% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Veris Residential shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veris Residential and Simon Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $355.02 million 3.79 -$52.07 million ($0.63) -23.40 Simon Property Group $5.29 billion 6.75 $2.14 billion $6.52 16.75

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Veris Residential on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded on May 24, 1994 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

