Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

