Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) versus Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Financial Review

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Prime Medicine and Finch Therapeutics Group

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,236.73%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Prime Medicine.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Medicine N/A N/A N/A Finch Therapeutics Group -6,431.16% -52.79% -41.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prime Medicine and Finch Therapeutics Group's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Prime Medicine and Finch Therapeutics Group's gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Medicine $5.21 million 246.57 -$121.82 million N/A N/A Finch Therapeutics Group $18.53 million 1.01 -$58.16 million ($2.25) -0.17

Finch Therapeutics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Medicine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Finch Therapeutics Group beats Prime Medicine on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

