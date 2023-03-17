Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) & Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Head to Head Review

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -9.94% -11.71% -2.18% Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vericity and Corebridge Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $176.58 million 0.66 -$16.66 million N/A N/A Corebridge Financial $26.68 billion 0.40 $8.15 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

This is a summary of current ratings for Vericity and Corebridge Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Corebridge Financial 0 5 7 0 2.58

Corebridge Financial has a consensus target price of $24.91, suggesting a potential upside of 50.42%. Given Corebridge Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Vericity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Vericity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Vericity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Vericity, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Apex Holdco, L.P.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

